Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $24.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a twelve month low of $24.28 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.41.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,389,000 after buying an additional 243,602 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 206.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,823,000 after buying an additional 11,637,370 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,563.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 14,174,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,388,000 after buying an additional 13,642,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 3,245.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,849,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,843,000 after buying an additional 6,644,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

