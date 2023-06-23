FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 41,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 18,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund ( NASDAQ:SKOR Get Rating ) by 107.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.19% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.

