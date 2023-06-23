FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Trading Down 0.2%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.81 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 41,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 18,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.92.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.11.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1513 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.
The FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (SKOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of intermediate-maturity, investment-grade corporate bonds that are selected and weighted by fundamental factors. SKOR was launched on Nov 12, 2014 and is managed by FlexShares.
