FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on FirstGroup from GBX 165 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($2.05) in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of FGROY opened at $1.82 on Monday. FirstGroup has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.31.

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

