First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.31 and last traded at $20.31. Approximately 586 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 million, a PE ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.29.

Get First Trust Expanded Technology ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPND. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,678,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,724 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Expanded Technology ETF

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Expanded Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.