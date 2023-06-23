First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) is Secure Asset Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,326 shares during the period. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF makes up about 4.5% of Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Secure Asset Management LLC owned 0.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 20,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

