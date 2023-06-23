First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $286.77. The company had a trading volume of 128,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,895. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $63.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.00.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on APD. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $315.41.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

