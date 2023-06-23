First Command Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

First Command Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,984 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 49,913 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $147,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,611,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,937,446. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.26. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $28.40 and a 12-month high of $41.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LUV shares. Barclays cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

