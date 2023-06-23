First Command Financial Services Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $72.85. 454,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,085,293. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a 200 day moving average of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

