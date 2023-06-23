First Command Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IJJ stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.84. 24,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,239. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $116.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.