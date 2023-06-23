First Command Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 485,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.9% of First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. First Command Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $48,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,200.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.66. 136,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,075. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $102.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

