First Command Advisory Services Inc. Invests $35,000 in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF makes up approximately 0.0% of First Command Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,902,000 after buying an additional 1,323,892 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,143,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,428,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $22,930,000.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.63. 98,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,545. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.63. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.23 and a 1 year high of $49.82.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

