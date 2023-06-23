Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 54,613 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,613 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $399.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $408.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $372.53. The firm has a market cap of $303.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.