Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after buying an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after buying an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after buying an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after buying an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,659,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $214.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.46. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $228.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

