Financial Management Professionals Inc. Increases Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.9% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $9,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 17,466.9% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,614,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,826,000 after buying an additional 1,604,859 shares during the last quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,882,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 375,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,196,000 after buying an additional 24,554 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 371,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,742,000 after buying an additional 29,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 277,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,680,000 after buying an additional 13,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $47.15.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.