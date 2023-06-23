Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $865,000 Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,170 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $260.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average of $178.67. The company has a market capitalization of $824.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. DZ Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.04.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,013,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.36, for a total value of $2,040,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,714.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,438 shares in the company, valued at $17,013,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,730 shares of company stock worth $32,096,687 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

