Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $27.76 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 573,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $27,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,713,000 after acquiring an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.14 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.53 and a 200-day moving average of $47.88.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.