Financial Comparison: DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) & Western Union (NYSE:WU)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX – Get Rating) and Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Union has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DHI Group and Western Union, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Western Union 5 9 0 0 1.64

Profitability

DHI Group currently has a consensus price target of $8.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.81%. Western Union has a consensus price target of $13.70, indicating a potential upside of 20.60%. Given DHI Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DHI Group is more favorable than Western Union.

This table compares DHI Group and Western Union’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 2.17% 1.77% 0.82% Western Union 17.65% 128.52% 7.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.3% of DHI Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of Western Union shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of DHI Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Western Union shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DHI Group and Western Union’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $153.97 million 1.25 $4.18 million $0.07 57.86 Western Union $4.36 billion 0.98 $910.60 million $2.00 5.68

Western Union has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. Western Union is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DHI Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About DHI Group

(Get Rating)

DHI Group, Inc. engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-powered software products, online tools, and talent acquisition services, delivering career marketplaces to candidates for technology-focused roles and employers hiring tech talent globally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

About Western Union

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices. The Business Solutions segment provides payment and foreign exchange solutions, primarily cross-border and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises, other organizations, and individuals; and foreign currency forward and option contracts. It also offers bill payment services that facilitates payments from consumers to businesses and other organizations, as well as offers money order and other services. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.