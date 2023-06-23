Filecoin (FIL) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 23rd. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and approximately $112.05 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Filecoin has traded up 10.5% against the dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.96 or 0.00013166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,962,423,544 coins and its circulating supply is 432,050,454 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

