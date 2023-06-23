Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.29

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$6.29 and last traded at C$6.29, with a volume of 87904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fiera Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$9.14.

Fiera Capital Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$526.81 million, a PE ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.42.

Fiera Capital Announces Dividend

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$157.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$163.10 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 7.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiera Capital Co. will post 1.0956376 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 452.63%.

Institutional Trading of Fiera Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSZ. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fiera Capital by 176.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fiera Capital by 3,585.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 196.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 170.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

