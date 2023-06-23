FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.50-18.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33. The company issued revenue guidance of flat to up LSD, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.27 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $247.17.

FedEx Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $232.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.69. FedEx has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx will post 14.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 43.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in FedEx by 553.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

