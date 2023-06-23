Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Craig Hallum from $17.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FSLY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fastly from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

Fastly Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of FSLY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 601,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,947,349. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.31. Fastly has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $13.21.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.17 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 38.22% and a negative return on equity of 20.22%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $198,959.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,956,789.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 74,084 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $975,686.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,328,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,494,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,107 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $198,959.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 528,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,956,789.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,942 shares of company stock worth $3,664,419. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $42,697,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the fourth quarter valued at $30,870,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 65.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,846,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099,852 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 207.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,938,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,946 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Fastly by 330.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,774,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

