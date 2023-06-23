Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) EVP Sells $116,760.00 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) EVP Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total value of $116,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 295,267 shares in the company, valued at $4,925,053.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brett Shirk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 16th, Brett Shirk sold 4,698 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $83,671.38.

On Wednesday, May 31st, Brett Shirk sold 585 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $9,166.95.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Shirk sold 7,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $93,940.00.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Brett Shirk sold 8,783 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $115,672.11.

On Thursday, April 20th, Brett Shirk sold 4,351 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $71,878.52.

Fastly Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FSLY traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,572,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,977,858. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $18.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Trading of Fastly

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 20.22% and a negative net margin of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $117.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Fastly by 232.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 886.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastly by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,535,000 after purchasing an additional 99,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $1,856,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FSLY. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Fastly in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Fastly from $16.00 to $26.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Fastly from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

