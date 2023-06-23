Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Stock Holdings Increased by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Fastenal by 617.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Fastenal stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.86. 482,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,156. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $52.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Fastenal in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

