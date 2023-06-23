Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY – Get Rating) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC started coverage on Fanuc in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Fanuc Stock Performance

Fanuc stock opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.98. Fanuc has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

About Fanuc

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, the rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire electrical discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

