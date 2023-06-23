FantasyGold (FGC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47.73 Million

FantasyGold (FGC) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $47.73 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00001138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FantasyGold Coin Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. FantasyGold’s official website is fantasygold.co. The official message board for FantasyGold is medium.com/@fantasygoldproject.

FantasyGold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FantasyGold (FGC) is a cryptocurrency . FantasyGold has a current supply of 177,609,675 with 139,659,829 in circulation. The last known price of FantasyGold is 0.36731739 USD and is up 8.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,274,696.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fantasygold.co.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.