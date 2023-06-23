Family Investment Center Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Family Investment Center Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.1% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 210.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

VB traded down $2.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $191.96. The company had a trading volume of 52,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,176. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.56. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.65 and a 52 week high of $210.00.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

