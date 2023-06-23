Family Investment Center Inc. Acquires 754 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Family Investment Center Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Family Investment Center Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Family Investment Center Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 194,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 38,476 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 37,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Apriem Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFUS traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.02. 7,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,464. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $37.96 and a 52-week high of $48.22.

About Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

