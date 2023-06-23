FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $14.75-$15.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.08 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.09 billion. FactSet Research Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $14.75-15.15 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SpectralCast restated an initiates rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $441.30.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $19.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $404.26. The stock had a trading volume of 939,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,828. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $403.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $360.06 and a 1 year high of $474.13.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

