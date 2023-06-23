Experian (LON:EXPN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,833.13

Shares of Experian plc (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,833.13 ($36.25) and traded as high as GBX 2,940 ($37.62). Experian shares last traded at GBX 2,916 ($37.31), with a volume of 591,842 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($40.95) price target on shares of Experian in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,935.40 ($37.56).

Get Experian alerts:

Experian Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of £26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,446.15, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,820.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,833.48.

Experian Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Experian

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Experian’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

In other news, insider Mike Rogers acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($36.06) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($54,088.29). In related news, insider Lloyd Pitchford purchased 13,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,945 ($37.68) per share, for a total transaction of £392,480.15 ($502,213.88). Also, insider Mike Rogers purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,818 ($36.06) per share, for a total transaction of £42,270 ($54,088.29). Insiders have bought 19,827 shares of company stock worth $56,780,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Experian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.