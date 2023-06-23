Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP) & Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Head to Head Comparison

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELAP – Get Rating) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Matterport shares are held by institutional investors. 24.2% of Matterport shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Exela Technologies and Matterport’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.07 billion N/A N/A N/A N/A Matterport $136.13 million 6.28 -$111.34 million ($0.82) -3.52

Profitability

Exela Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport.

This table compares Exela Technologies and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies N/A N/A N/A Matterport -162.82% -39.66% -36.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Exela Technologies and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Matterport 0 3 1 0 2.25

Matterport has a consensus target price of $4.69, suggesting a potential upside of 62.20%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than Exela Technologies.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). The ITPS segment provides lending solutions for mortgages and auto loans; banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, and interbank cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for origination, enrollments, claims processing, and benefits administration communications; and public sector solutions for income tax processing, benefits administration, and records management. It also offers solutions for payment processing and reconciliation, integrated receivable and payables management, document logistics and location services, records management, and electronic storage of data/documents; and software, hardware, professional services, and maintenance related to information and transaction processing automation. The HS segment provides revenue cycle solutions, integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment processes legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification, and outreach to claimants; and collects, analyzes, and distributes settlement funds. It also offers data and analytical services in the areas of litigation consulting, economic and statistical analysis, expert witness services, and revenue recovery services for delinquent accounts receivable. Exela Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motorized mount that can be used with the Matterport Capture app to capture 3D digital twins of any physical space with increased speed, precision, and consistency. It offers solutions for residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

