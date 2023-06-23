Ethereum Classic Trading Up 22.7% Over Last 7 Days (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 23rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for $18.69 or 0.00061069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 22.7% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and $307.01 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,605.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00296306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012336 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.99 or 0.00571920 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $154.94 or 0.00506395 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003263 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,588,671 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.