Erik Harris Sells 305 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $14,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
