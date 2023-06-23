Erik Harris Sells 305 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) EVP Erik Harris sold 305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $14,701.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,944.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ RARE opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.37. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $68.68.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.97) by ($0.36). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 187.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.75%. The firm had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.19) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RARE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $130.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 46.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,693,000 after acquiring an additional 141,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

