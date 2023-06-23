ERC20 Price Hits $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 55.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 23rd. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 68.1% against the US dollar. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0150 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $16.97 million and approximately $62.72 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017387 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018352 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014133 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,090.63 or 1.00018035 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ERC20 Token Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00956065 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $73.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

