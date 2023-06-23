ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Up 6.5% Over Last Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. ERC20 has a market cap of $10.92 million and $140.48 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ERC20 has traded up 6.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016843 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00018274 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00013914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,074.15 or 1.00039703 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.00956065 USD and is down -2.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $73.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.