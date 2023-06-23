Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) shares shot up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$6.20 and last traded at C$6.16. 106,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 723,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.92.

Equinox Gold Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$6.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.80, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C$0.07. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of C$316.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.0269453 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

