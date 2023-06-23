Envirotech Vehicles (NASDAQ:EVTV) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV – Get Rating) shares rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 3,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 15,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Envirotech Vehicles Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envirotech Vehicles

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTV. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,078,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $625,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Envirotech Vehicles in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Envirotech Vehicles

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc provides zero-emission electric vehicles in the United States. The company also offers vehicle maintenance and inspection services. It serves commercial and last-mile fleets, school districts, public and private transportation service companies, and colleges and universities.

