Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Raised to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

ENTG has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG stock opened at $105.43 on Tuesday. Entegris has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $114.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,271.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Entegris had a positive return on equity of 17.06% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $922.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s payout ratio is 2,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

In other news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $439,538.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,303,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 330.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 7,899 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Entegris by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

