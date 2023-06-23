EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.90

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 13.90 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 14.02 ($0.18), with a volume of 3984978 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.93 ($0.19).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ENQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EnQuest to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 20 ($0.26) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.41) to GBX 29 ($0.37) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 35 ($0.45) to GBX 30 ($0.38) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

EnQuest Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 16.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 18.96. The stock has a market cap of £264.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -714.50, a PEG ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.12.

EnQuest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

