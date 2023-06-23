ENB Financial (OTCMKTS:ENBP) Shares Up 1.8%

ENB Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:ENBP – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.50. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.
ENB Financial Trading Down 1.7 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.15.
ENB Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. ENB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.73%.
About ENB Financial
ENB Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for Ephrata National Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small-to-medium-sized businesses in Pennsylvania, the United States. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits.
