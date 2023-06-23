Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Shares Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the quarter. Employers accounts for about 1.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Employers worth $3,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Employers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 17,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Employers by 510.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Katherine H. Antonello purchased 6,880 shares of Employers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.46 per share, with a total value of $250,844.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,873.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Employers Price Performance

EIG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.26. 15,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,822. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.24. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.44.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Employers had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $206.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Employers’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on EIG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Employers in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Employers Company Profile

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

