Emmerson (LON:EML) Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Emmerson PLC (LON:EML – Get Rating) dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.20 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.25 ($0.05). Approximately 611,803 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,514,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

Emmerson Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £43.26 million, a PE ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 1.21.

About Emmerson

(Get Rating)

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.