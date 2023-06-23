Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Shares Up 6.2%

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.96 and last traded at $9.93. 605,377 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,514,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBS. TheStreet downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down from $23.00) on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market capitalization of $484.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.67) by ($1.50). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 41.20%. The company had revenue of $165.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 156.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 16,322 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 47.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 107,237 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 38,040 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 12.7% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 943,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 106,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

