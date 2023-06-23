Edward Harris Fenster Sells 50,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $996,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,265,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,222,989.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $408,500.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 12,409 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $248,180.00.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.61 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.07. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunrun from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunrun

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 99,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,455,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $251,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,444,812 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 64.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 11,514,410 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $232,015,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501,071 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 50.0% during the first quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 5,850,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $117,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,000 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 90.5% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 4,016,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 4th quarter valued at $36,589,000. 92.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

