Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.74 Per Share

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.738 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74.

Edison International has raised its dividend by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 58.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Edison International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EIX opened at $69.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $74.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Edison International from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edison International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Insider Transactions at Edison International

In related news, SVP J Andrew Murphy sold 22,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.03, for a total value of $1,618,586.13. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,597.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

