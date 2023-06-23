EdgeRock Capital LLC Takes $935,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.5% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $365,295,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,155.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,699,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,933,000 after buying an additional 1,624,027 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after buying an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,319,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,867,000 after buying an additional 859,194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

SHV opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.73 and a 12-month high of $110.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.4818 dividend. This represents a $5.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

