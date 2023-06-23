EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 532 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

EdgeRock Capital LLC trimmed its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $46.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $38.34 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.