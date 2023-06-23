EdgeRock Capital LLC Sells 19,659 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

EdgeRock Capital LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 45,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 3.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. Retireful LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $790,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 17.8% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM opened at $141.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.77.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.