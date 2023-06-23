EdgeRock Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

EdgeRock Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,184 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000.

LMBS opened at $47.85 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.62 and a 12-month high of $48.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

