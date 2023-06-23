EdgeRock Capital LLC Acquires 180,614 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,614 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF accounts for about 7.3% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned about 0.98% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $14,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 211,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,535,000. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 38.5% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 428.9% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 207,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 168,602 shares during the last quarter.

UCON opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $25.04.

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

