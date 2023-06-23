Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,007,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,938,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,149 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $116,487,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,680.2% during the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 785,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,964,000 after purchasing an additional 741,453 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.37. 970,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,922,365. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.84. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

